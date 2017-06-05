Suhua Highway to be open during dayti...

Suhua Highway to be open during daytime on weekends: officials

14 hrs ago

Repair work on the Suhua Highway linking Yilan and Hualien counties in eastern Taiwan has made good progress since rockfalls on May 28 closed the road. Two-way traffic will resume from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend and holidays, highway officials said on Monday.

Chicago, IL

