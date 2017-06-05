Student Battle Over a Rainbow Flag Re...

Student Battle Over a Rainbow Flag Reveals the Growing Anti-LGBTQ Agenda in Taiwan

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Unicorn Booty

Last week, high school students in Taipei, Taiwan raised a rainbow banner ahead of their June 3 graduation ceremony, only to have the Student League to Defend the Family , a youth-led conservative religious group, urge the school to have the banner taken down. The school caved and removed the rainbow banner , reportedly after talking with students on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC