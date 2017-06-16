Stamp exhibition in Tainan revisits '...

Stamp exhibition in Tainan revisits 'Republic of Formosa'

An exhibition featuring historic stamps and artifacts kicked off Friday in Tainan, revisiting the five-month period of "the Republic of Formosa," also known as "the Republic of Taiwan" on the island in 1895. The five-day exhibition is running at the Old Japanese Patriotic Women's Association building, where a total of 70 exhibits are on display, said the Chunghwa Post Co.

