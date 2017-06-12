Smart car photonics show opens in Taiwan

Smart car photonics show opens in Taiwan

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: DigiTimes

The International Automotive Photonics Exposition, the first of its kind in Taiwan, will run alongside the International Optoelectronics Exposition 2017 in Taipei during June 14-16, according to the main organizer the Photonics Industry & Technology Development Association . The automotive photonics exhibition will cover smart LED automotive lighting, car-use lenses, LiDAR, ADAS, automotive displays, in-car information and entertainment systems, Internet of Vehicles and electric vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC