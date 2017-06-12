Smart car photonics show opens in Taiwan
The International Automotive Photonics Exposition, the first of its kind in Taiwan, will run alongside the International Optoelectronics Exposition 2017 in Taipei during June 14-16, according to the main organizer the Photonics Industry & Technology Development Association . The automotive photonics exhibition will cover smart LED automotive lighting, car-use lenses, LiDAR, ADAS, automotive displays, in-car information and entertainment systems, Internet of Vehicles and electric vehicles.
