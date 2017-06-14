Shen takes first place in Lee's piano competition
Roger Shen took first place in the 13th annual Lee University piano competition for the collegiate division. The award ceremony concluded the International Piano Festival and Competition held June a From left are Dr. Cahill Smith, Min Shu Tsai, Ana Yam, Chin-An Lin, Roger Shen, Jimmy Liu, Tzu-Jung Peng and Dr. Phillip Thomas.
