Senior leader stresses serving the people at grassroots level

Liu Yunshan , a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Shizhen Village to learn more about Liao Junbo, a late official who had served in Fujian, in Zhenghe County, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2017. Liu made an inspection tour in Fujian Province from Thursday to Saturday.

