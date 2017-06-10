Senior leader stresses serving the people at grassroots level
Liu Yunshan , a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Shizhen Village to learn more about Liao Junbo, a late official who had served in Fujian, in Zhenghe County, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2017. Liu made an inspection tour in Fujian Province from Thursday to Saturday.
