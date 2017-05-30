See inside Taiwan's 'forest bus', full of moss and flowers
Terrifying moment three Jihadis were shot dead in London after killing seven and hurting 48: Gang yell 'This is for Allah' after mowing down crowd on bridge and then going on stabbing frenzy 'Enough is enough - things have to change': Theresa May says there has been 'far too much tolerance' of the 'evil ideology of Islamist extremism' in the UK as she vows to crack down on fanatics 'Piece of s***': President Trump comes under fire over tweets about reinforcing the travel just hours after London terror attack Eight minutes of terror: 'Utter chaos' as three jihadis wearing hoax suicide vests to repel police go on knife rampage before being shot dead Diner saved lives of 20 people by barricading a restaurant door with her bodyweight to stop London Bridge attackers getting in 'We will honour them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear': Ariana Grande's concert WILL go ahead ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|5
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC