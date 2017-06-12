Riot-linked teen girl 'harbored' by rights groups in Taiwan

An 18-year-old girl who has absconded to Taiwan while awaiting trial on rioting is being harbored by human rights groups, according to a Taiwanese party.However, the Taiwanese government said it has not received an asylum application from Lee Sin-yi.Lee sought help from the newly established New Power Party, the former chairman of the League of Social Democrats, Andrew To Kwan-hang, earlier said.... An 18-year-old girl who has absconded to Taiwan while awaiting trial on rioting is being harbored by human rights groups, according to a Taiwanese party. Lee sought help from the newly established New Power Party, the former chairman of the League of Social Democrats, Andrew To Kwan-hang, earlier said.

