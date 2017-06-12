Riot-linked teen girl 'harbored' by rights groups in Taiwan
An 18-year-old girl who has absconded to Taiwan while awaiting trial on rioting is being harbored by human rights groups, according to a Taiwanese party.However, the Taiwanese government said it has not received an asylum application from Lee Sin-yi.Lee sought help from the newly established New Power Party, the former chairman of the League of Social Democrats, Andrew To Kwan-hang, earlier said.... An 18-year-old girl who has absconded to Taiwan while awaiting trial on rioting is being harbored by human rights groups, according to a Taiwanese party. Lee sought help from the newly established New Power Party, the former chairman of the League of Social Democrats, Andrew To Kwan-hang, earlier said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|5
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC