Results in AI for aging research and personal health data management to be presented at Bio-Taiwan

Monday, 19th of May, 2017, Baltimore, MD - Insilico Medicine, a Baltimore-based artificial intelligence company focused on drug discovery, biomarker development and aging research will present new research at Bio-Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, June 28-29. The CEO of Insilico Medicine, Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, will present new research in deep learned multi-modal biomarkers of aging and unveil a new tool for personal health data management.

