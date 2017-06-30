Resignation fever spreads to 41 docto...

Resignation fever spreads to 41 doctors at 3 Chang Gung branches: report

Just days after 22 doctors at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital's Linkou branch tendered their resignations, a doctor in the hospital system said the number had risen to 41 across three branches. On Wednesday, the Linkou branch said 22 emergency room physicians had resigned after two department heads were stripped of their posts for violating hospital regulations.

