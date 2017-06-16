RayRay Unleashes a Bass Driven 3-Trac...

RayRay Unleashes a Bass Driven 3-Track Masterpiece Called 'Reincarnation EP'

Debuting on Hotslice Records - RayRay hits the scene with a massive Bass infused EP by the name of 'Reincarnation'. This three-track production holds a variety of sounds - beginning with 'Marijade' which is an energetic Trap banger which will get all Hip-Hop heads excited.

Chicago, IL

