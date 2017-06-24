PURUS air is Featured at Exhibits of ...

PURUS air is Featured at Exhibits of Computex 2017

Taipei, Taiwan, June 24, 2017 -- TRANS-IOT demonstrated the "PURUS purification Platform" in COMPUTEX - Taiwan IoT Expo, which was widely favored by the buyers and it was a major highlight of the exhibition. Thanks to invitations from the Industrial Development Bureau and Taipei Computer Association PURUS is a cleansing IOT platform in order to solve environmental problems human facing.

