PURUS air is Featured at Exhibits of Computex 2017

Taipei, Taiwan, June 24, 2017 -- TRANS-IOT demonstrated the "PURUS purification Platform" in COMPUTEX - Taiwan IoT Expo, which was widely favored by the buyers and it was a major highlight of the exhibition. Thanks to invitations from the Industrial Development Bureau and Taipei Computer Association PURUS is a cleansing IOT platform in order to solve environmental problems human facing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.