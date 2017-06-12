Pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmakers slam Taiwan alliance

A war of words erupted in Hong Kong's legislature on Thursday after the pro-establishment bloc issued a joint statement condemning their pro-democracy opponents for building an alliance with a group of pro-independence Taiwanese lawmakers. While the Beijing-loyalists claimed the act of their opponents had amounted to colluding with the pro-independence forces in Taiwan to intervene in the city's affairs, the localists dismissed the allegations as totally groundless and even "illusional".

