Previous bacterial infection increases risk of newly-diagnosed Sjogren's syndrome syndrome

The results of a study presented today at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology 2017 have shown a link between newly-diagnosed SjA gren's syndrome and previous infection with nontuberculous mycobacteria . However, even though an increased risk of tuberculosis has been found in patients with SjS, in this study, TB infection itself did not appear to be associated with an increased risk of going on to develop SjS.

