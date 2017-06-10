President visits Tainan to stump for gov't infrastructure plan

President Tsai Ing-wen hit the road Friday to promote her controversial Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Plan, telling locals in Tainan that funds from the plan would be used to clean up sedimentation in reservoirs. Speaking at the southern city's Baihe Reservoir, Tsai said extreme weather such as last week's havoc-wreaking rainfall demonstrated the necessity of the ambitious infrastructure plan and likened the situation to getting ready for a confrontation.

