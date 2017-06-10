President Tsai's 'New Southward Polic...

President Tsai's 'New Southward Policy' is struggling without Beijing

For one thing, she is too beset by her troubles of late to try to sell the idea of reviving President Lee Teng-hui's grand plan to strengthen Taiwan's economic ties with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. For another, she seems to understand her version of "Looking South" stands no chance of success without a nod from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chicago, IL

