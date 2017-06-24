President reiterates commitment to pr...

President reiterates commitment to preserving Hakka language

President Tsai Ing-wen said Saturday that the government will require schoolchildren in Hakka-dominated areas of Taiwan to learn the Hakka language, as part of efforts to help the ethnic group preserve its mother tongue. In a Facebook post, Tsai said the launch of a Hakka radio station on Friday represented a big step forward in the nation's work to promote and pass down the Hakka language and culture.

Chicago, IL

