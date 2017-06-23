Police seize counterfeit brand-name products in Southern Taiwan

More than 6,000 pieces of counterfeit brand-name clothing and footwear were seized in Tainan and Kaohsiung in police raids targeted at markets in those two cities in southern Taiwan, police said Friday. Some of seized counterfeit articles, including sneakers and T-shirts, were put on display at an office of the Second Special Police Corps in Kaohsiung.

