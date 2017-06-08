Pole To Win opens new Taipei studio
Pole To Win International announces the opening of its latest studio in Taipei, Taiwan. This newest infrastructure expansion enhances the company's presence in Asia and complements existing studios in Shanghai, Malaysia, Korea and Singapore.
