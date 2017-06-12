Photographer Captures Images of New Police K-9 Recruits, Internet Goes Crazy

Police dogs are nothing new, but when a photographer captured images of new K-9 recruits Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon for Taiwan's National Police Agency, the internet went crazy. When they grow into their uniforms, they'll be assigned to the agency's K-9 Anti Bomb & Drug force and Blood Detection units in Taipei City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechEBlog.