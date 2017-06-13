Petition against Taroko mining gains momentum following Chi's death

A major cement producer in Taiwan is feeling the fallout of the death of respected filmmaker and environmental advocate Chi Po-lin , with a petition against the extension of its mining rights in eastern Taiwan picking up endorsements after Chi was killed in an air crash on Saturday. In his 2013 documentary "Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above" , which depicted the man-made destruction of Taiwan's environment, Chi used images of an area in Taroko National Park that was deforested from mining activity by Asia Cement Corp. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.