People are loving this photo of a woman smelling flowers on Yangmingshan

TAIPEI, Taiwan - A photograph of a woman from Tainan named Vivian Huang with the Instagram account @vivianhaung stopping to smell the hydrangeas in Taipei's Yangmingshan National Park, has been chosen by Instagram's official account and has received some 1.47 million "likes." In the lush greenery, Huang said that the "light coming down from between the clouds made the flowers even more dazzling," according to the Instagram official account.

