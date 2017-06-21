People are loving this photo of a woman smelling flowers on Yangmingshan
TAIPEI, Taiwan - A photograph of a woman from Tainan named Vivian Huang with the Instagram account @vivianhaung stopping to smell the hydrangeas in Taipei's Yangmingshan National Park, has been chosen by Instagram's official account and has received some 1.47 million "likes." In the lush greenery, Huang said that the "light coming down from between the clouds made the flowers even more dazzling," according to the Instagram official account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|8 hr
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC