Panama Just Forged Ties With China, While Ditching Relations With Taiwan
Panama established formal diplomatic ties with China and broke with Taiwan on Monday in a major victory for Beijing that bolsters its claims of sovereignty over what it regards as a renegade island. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said in a televised address Panama was upgrading its commercial ties with China and establishing full diplomatic links with the second most important customer of its key shipping canal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|5
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC