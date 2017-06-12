Panama Just Forged Ties With China, W...

Panama Just Forged Ties With China, While Ditching Relations With Taiwan

Read more: Time

Panama established formal diplomatic ties with China and broke with Taiwan on Monday in a major victory for Beijing that bolsters its claims of sovereignty over what it regards as a renegade island. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said in a televised address Panama was upgrading its commercial ties with China and establishing full diplomatic links with the second most important customer of its key shipping canal.

Chicago, IL

