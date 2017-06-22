Online platforms boost cross-Straits ...

Online platforms boost cross-Straits cooperation

The past year has seen more young people from Taiwan seeking collaboration in these areas with the Chinese mainland, where the internet is rapidly developing, Taiwan Cultural and Creative Industry Association president Lee Yong-ping said at the ninth Straits Film and Television Festival held from June 17 to 19 in Fujian province's Xiamen. Expanded cooperation could resolve such problems as funding and enhance technological solutions in such areas as crowdfunding and livestreaming, she says.

