NZTC Strengthens Education Relationships in China

Education relations between New Zealand Tertiary College and the Fujian Preschool Education College in China continue to strengthen as the partnership celebrated their second annual graduation ceremony in Fuzhou, China earlier this month. Since 2013, the country's leading early childhood teacher education provider has collaborated with the Fujian Preschool Education College and education agency China Liberal Technology Development Company Limited to support early childhood teacher education in China through the Sino-NZ Cooperation Program.

