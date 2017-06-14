No Party for Cao Dong Wins Big at 201...

No Party for Cao Dong Wins Big at 2017 Golden Melody Awards

All eyes in the Chinese music sphere were on the Golden Melody Awards and Conference held in Taipei, Taiwan June 21-24. The awards lead the music industry in the Chinese-speaking world and new rock band No Party for Cao Dong swept three prizes, including best new artist and best musical group.

