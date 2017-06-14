No Party for Cao Dong Wins Big at 2017 Golden Melody Awards
All eyes in the Chinese music sphere were on the Golden Melody Awards and Conference held in Taipei, Taiwan June 21-24. The awards lead the music industry in the Chinese-speaking world and new rock band No Party for Cao Dong swept three prizes, including best new artist and best musical group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC