Ninth cross-strait forum opens in Xiamen

The ninth Strait Forum started Saturday in east China's Fujian Province to boost grassroots exchange between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan. During the week-long forum, 21 activities on youth exchange, grassroots communities and trade will be held, as well as 15 parallel activities across the province.

