More cities and counties in Taiwan introduce gay partnership registry

Six more cities and counties in Taiwan have recently decided to allow same-sex partnership registration in the wake of a ruling by the Constitutional Court in favor of gay marriage on May 24, a Cabinet official said Wednesday. Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Pingtung County, Kinmen County and Lienchiang County recently agreed to allow gay residents to list their partners in city household registration records, bringing to 17 the number of cities and counties in Taiwan that register such partnerships, said Chen Mei-ling , secretary-general of the Executive Yuan.

