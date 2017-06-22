Missiles veer off course in Taiwan mi...

Missiles veer off course in Taiwan military's latest mishap

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Two MIM-23 Hawk missiles veered off course during a military exercise in the southern Taiwan county of Pingtung Thursday, but there were no reported casualties, according to the Air Force. The two missiles were fired at around 8 a.m. Thursday as part of an annual precision weapon firing drill conducted jointly by the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... 23 hr Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC