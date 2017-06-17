Military on stand-by to assist as tor...

Military on stand-by to assist as torrential rain hits Taiwan

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The China Post

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said Saturday it has set up a disaster response center and put military personnel, vehicles and apparatus on stand-by as strong torrential rain that has drenched Taiwan since early this week continue to pummel the island. Some 18,000 military personnel are on stand-by, while more than 3,900 vehicles and boats are ready for action, the ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC