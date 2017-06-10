Mainland open to cross-Strait interci...

Mainland open to cross-Strait intercity exchanges: spokesperson

Read more: Xinhuanet

The Chinese mainland holds a positive and open attitude toward cross-Strait intercity exchanges with Taiwan as long as there is correct understanding of the nature of cross-Strait relations and city-to-city exchanges. Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks Saturday in response to questions about an interview with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, who made remarks on the annual city forum between Shanghai and Taipei, as well as the mainland-Taiwan relations.

