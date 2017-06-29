Lite-On Technology starts construction of operational center in southern Taiwan

EMS provider Lite-On Technology on June 28 held a groundbreaking ceremony for an operational center in Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung City, southern Taiwan, with plans to complete a factory building in the first phase in first-half 2019, according to the company. The first-phase building will be a green factory of 10 stories and two basement levels with total floor space of 75,000 square meters at estimated construction cost of NT$2.035 billion .

