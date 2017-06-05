LGBT outcry persuades Malaysia to ame...

LGBT outcry persuades Malaysia to amend sex education video contest

Malaysia's health ministry has amended a sex education video competition for teenagers, dropping guidelines for a section on how to "prevent" homosexuality and transgenderism, officials said on Wednesday. Participants carry a rainbow flag during the 2008 Taiwan Gay Pride Parade titled "Run The Rainbow Way" in Taipei September 27, 2008.

