Lee Seung-Jio's first solo exhibition in Hong Kong on view at Perrotin
Perrotin Hong Kong is presenting Lee Seung-JioA's first solo exhibition in Hong Kong, Nucleus. Born in 1941 in Yongcheon, a village in North Pyeong-An Province, Lee studied painting at Hongik University in Seoul and came to be known as A'the pipe artistA' or A'the nucleus artist,A' nicknames given by the first generation of art critics in Korea such as Lee Yil and Oh Kwang-Su.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC