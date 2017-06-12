Lee Seung-Jio's first solo exhibition in Hong Kong on view at Perrotin

Perrotin Hong Kong is presenting Lee Seung-JioA's first solo exhibition in Hong Kong, Nucleus. Born in 1941 in Yongcheon, a village in North Pyeong-An Province, Lee studied painting at Hongik University in Seoul and came to be known as A'the pipe artistA' or A'the nucleus artist,A' nicknames given by the first generation of art critics in Korea such as Lee Yil and Oh Kwang-Su.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.