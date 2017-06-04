Learn from us on democracy, Taiwan tells China on Tiananmen anniversary
Taiwan's president offered on Sunday to help China transition to democracy, on the anniversary of China's bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Tsai Ing-wen said that the biggest gap between Taiwan and China is democracy and freedom, needling Beijing at a time when relations between China and the self-ruled island are at a low point.
