Late vice mayor honored by CPC Central Committee

The Communist Party of China Central Committee on Tuesday decided to posthumously honor late official Liao Junbo as an "outstanding CPC member." A statement of the CPC central leadership noted that Liao, vice mayor of Nanping City in Fujian Province, had worked wholeheartedly to lead local cadres and people in poverty-relief work, showing his loyalty to the Party and selfless devotion to duty.

