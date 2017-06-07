Late vice mayor honored by CPC Centra...

Late vice mayor honored by CPC Central Committee

The Communist Party of China Central Committee on Tuesday decided to posthumously honor late official Liao Junbo as an "outstanding CPC member." A statement of the CPC central leadership noted that Liao, vice mayor of Nanping City in Fujian Province, had worked wholeheartedly to lead local cadres and people in poverty-relief work, showing his loyalty to the Party and selfless devotion to duty.

