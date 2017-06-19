Late Taiwanese funny man Chu Ke-liang...

Late Taiwanese funny man Chu Ke-liang draws huge crowd for his farewell show

Politicians mingle with members of the public to pay their respects to one of Taiwan's best-loved TV stars who passed away last month Lion dancers and Lamborghinis took part in a massive funeral parade on Tuesday for one of Taiwan's best-loved television stars, known for his crass jokes and trademark bowl haircut. Flamboyant celebrity Chu Ke-liang, who died last month aged 70 after battling cancer, was loved for his crude humour and appealed to the masses by incorporating the Taiwanese dialect into his shows.

