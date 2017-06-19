Ko headed to Shanghai for cities forum

Ko headed to Shanghai for cities forum

The annual cross-strait cities forum between Taipei and Shanghai will take place after all, with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je leading a municipal delegation on July 2. Earlier speculation stoked fears the forum would be postponed or even canceled due to recent cross-strait political tensions. This year's meeting was initially slated to take place in June.

