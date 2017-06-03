KMT aiming to send outgoing chairwoman to Cross-Strait Forum
The Kuomintang , Taiwan's main opposition party, said Friday that it is making arrangements for its Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu to attend the 2017 Cross-Strait Forum in Fujian, southern China, later this month. The 9th annual forum, scheduled to start June 17 in Xiamen, will be held under the theme of increasing civilian exchanges and deepening integration and development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
