KMT aiming to send outgoing chairwoma...

KMT aiming to send outgoing chairwoman to Cross-Strait Forum

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

The Kuomintang , Taiwan's main opposition party, said Friday that it is making arrangements for its Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu to attend the 2017 Cross-Strait Forum in Fujian, southern China, later this month. The 9th annual forum, scheduled to start June 17 in Xiamen, will be held under the theme of increasing civilian exchanges and deepening integration and development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,004 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC