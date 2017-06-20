Kaohsiung mayor supports pardon for Chen Shui-bian
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu reiterated Tuesday that she supports a pardon for former President Chen Shui-bian and that she believed President Tsai Ing-wen would make a judicious decision on the matter. The mayor's statement comes at a time when the former president's supporters are renewing their push for him to be pardoned on the basis that his graft conviction in 2009 was "unjust."
