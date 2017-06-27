J-Biotech In Mission To Attract Taiwan Investors

By Lucia Terey Anak John JOHOR BAHRU, June 28 --A delegation of senior officials from the Johor Biotechnology and Biodiversity Corporation left for Taipei today to participate in the Bio Taiwan 2017: Exhibition, Conference and Partnering and entice foreign investments in Bio-Desaru, Kota Tinggi. The delegation is led by J-Biotech Chief Executive Officer Asman Shah Abd Rahman, and the four-day exhibition begins tomorrow.

