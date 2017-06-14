'Iroe: Porcelains of Overglaze Enamels'

Iroe porcelain was introduced to Japan during the Edo Period and greatly admired by the upper class as a form of decoration for tea-ceremony ware and everyday items. Some iroe goods were imported from the Jingdezhen area of China's Jiangxi province during the reign of the Tianqi Emperor , while others, known as Swatow ware, came from Zhangzhou, Fujian province.

Chicago, IL

