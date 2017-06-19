Iranian freestylers crowned Asian Jun...

Iranian freestylers crowned Asian Junior champion

Two day after winning title of the Greco-Roman in Asian Junior Wrestling Championships, the Iranian freestylers finished in first place in Chinese Taipei on Sunday. Ahmad Yousef Bazrighaleh defeated Indian Deepak Punia in the 84kg to earn Iran's second gold medal in the competition.

