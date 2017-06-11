In documenting Taiwan, filmmaker make...

In documenting Taiwan, filmmaker makes ultimate sacrifice

Filmmaker Chi Po-lin gave up many things to pursue his dream of documenting Taiwan through aerial photography. He mortgaged his house, borrowed money from friends and quit his job as a civil servant at the age of 47 -- just three years before qualifying for a lifetime pension -- all to make his 2013 documentary "Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above" , which became the highest grossing documentary in Taiwan's history.

