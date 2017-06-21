Hualien magistrate gets reduced sente...

Hualien magistrate gets reduced sentence in insider trading case

Hualien Magistrate Fu Kun-chi , who was found guilty in 2008 of insider trading, on Tuesday was given a reduced sentence of 16 months in prison, commuted to eight months. It was the third time that Fu's sentence was cut since the first ruling in 2008, almost five years after the scandal erupted in 2003 over his speculation on the stock market.

Chicago, IL

