How a motherboard is made: Inside the Gigabyte factory in Taiwan
Gigabyte is one of the biggest motherboard makers in the world, and we visited the company's factory in Taiwan to find out how they're manufactured. About a quarter of Gigabyte's motherboard output comes from its Nan Ping factory about an hour west of Taipei.
