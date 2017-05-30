Heavy Rain Continues To Affect Daily Lives In Taiwan
Heavy rain starting Friday morning continues to inundate Taiwan on Saturday, with schools closed and traffic disrupted in central and southern parts of the island, China's Xinhua news agency reported. As of 11 pm Friday, there had been at least three fatalities, two missing and 35 having sustained injuries after heavy rain hit large parts of Taiwan with the arrival of a strong southwesterly airstream.
