He saved the day with his red-hot Universiade commercial
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- "Taipei in Motion"-- have you seen this 1 minute, 38 second commercial? Last year's wave of Universiade promotional films were homely and tainted by plagiarism allegations, turning Taipei City into a target for criticism. With the latest film, designer Liu Keng-ming (aOE Inside BITO's production studio, there is a wall, and built into the wall is a very long window.
Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|5
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
