Groundbreaking at Tainan Public Library

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tainan Public Library in Taiwan was held on Friday, May 26, 2017. The library, designed by Mecanoo architecten in partnership with Kaohsiung-based MAYU architects+, will be built by Fu Tsu Construction and is due in 2019.

Chicago, IL

