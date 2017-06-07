'Get it done': President wants pension, infrastructure plans passed in extraordinary session
President Tsai Ing-wen, whose popularity has been sagging for months, is seeking a win - and she wants it by the end of an extraordinary legislative session that's widely expected to be called before the next regular session begins in September. Tsai has recently been having an unusually high number of meetings - usually over meals - with ruling party legislators to get them on board with her immediate goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|5
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC